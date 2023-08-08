Proposal will be sent to Haryana govt to honour home guard volunteers for outstanding services: Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said a proposal would be sent to the state government to honour home guard volunteers with medals in recognition of their outstanding services.

Advertisment

Presiding over a review meeting of senior officers of the Home Guards and Civil Defense Department here, he said Haryana has 14,000 home guards, of which 9,050 are actively involved in law enforcement, traffic management and related duties.

Vij said a proposal would be sent to the state government to provide risk allowance to home guards for policing duties on par with police personnel. He also directed officials to provide Employees Provident Fund (EPF) benefits to home guards.

The accidental death claim for home guards has been increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 50 lakh with an additional provision of Rs 3.25 lakh for natural deaths, the Haryana home minister said.

Advertisment

During the meeting, officers informed Vij about the ongoing training of Haryana home guard volunteers.

Currently, these volunteers are being trained for traffic management, flood disaster response and first-aid at the Joint Training Institute in Panchkula.

The minister was informed that the home guards will be trained at the training centre which is going to be set up in Karnal soon.

Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defense Department Desh Raj Singh and Additional Director General of Police S K Jain along with other officials were present in the meeting. PTI SUN NSD NSD