Proposals for AI solutions invited under Kerala AI initiative

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 13 (PTI) Kerala State IT Mission, in collaboration with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has invited artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that address real-world governance challenges identified by various departments under the 'K-AI Initiative: AI for Governance' programme.

Innovators, students, researchers and startups can submit AI-based governance solutions that can be leveraged by various governing bodies of the state Government, an official statement said.

A flagship initiative aimed at accelerating the adoption of AI solutions across government departments, Kerala AI (K-AI) envisions a collaborative ecosystem where emerging technologies meet public service delivery, enabling smarter, faster, and citizen-centric governance, it said.

K-AI brings together government bodies, technology innovators, startups, researchers, and citizens to harness AI for the public good, the statement further said.

The mission focuses on identifying real challenges from diverse sectors and co-creating AI solutions that are ethical, transparent, and people-centric.

Some of the government departments, including Health and Family Welfare, Agriculture, Law Enforcement, Education and Social Welfare have already evinced interest in deploying AI-based solutions in their activities.

The Health Department is exploring AI to forecast communicable disease outbreaks and support doctors with AI-based diagnostic systems, it said.

They are also aiming at faster detection of epidemics caused by dengue or Nipah viruses and more accurate diagnoses at the hospital level, the statement said.

The Agriculture Department has identified AI for pest and disease prediction, crop suitability assessment, and surveillance systems.

The Devaswom Board has also proposed AI-driven systems to manage crowds in large temple pilgrim gatherings, the statement added. PTI LGK ADB