Proposals worth Rs 35-40 cr sent for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police modernisation: Commissioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 30 (PTI) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police has sent proposals of Rs 35-40 crore for various modernisation works, commissioner Pravin Pawar said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, the top cop said the proposals have been sent to the District Planning Committee with the aim of modernising the cyber cell, buying new equipment as well as hardware and software.

"The total estimate of these works is in the range of Rs 35-40 crore. Among the equipment we want is those that can detect if someone has consumed drugs without the police having to take the suspect's blood samples," he said at a press conference.

Speaking about law enforcement in the city through the year, Pawar said the Lok Sabha and assembly polls went off peacefully, while local units continued to act against the menace of narcotics, traffic violations, drunk driving, etc.

He also said police was invoking section 110 (attempting to commit culpable homicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against those using nylon 'manja' (kite string).

"We have registered 10 cases under this section for nylon manja so far," the police commissioner informed. PTI AW BNM