Proposed changes to House conduct rules discussed in UP Assembly

Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday discussed the suggestions on amending rules of House procedure and conduct as Speaker Satish Mahana assured that the views expressed by the legislators will be considered.

Advertisment

The Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 2023 aims to replace the existing rules passed in 1958.

While some members objected to the clause prohibiting mobile phones inside the House, others made suggestions on the number of supplementary questions in the assembly.

Senior Samajwadi Party MLA Lalji Verma said that instead of two – as proposed in the new rules – three supplementary questions should be allowed.

Advertisment

To a proposed new rule stating that in case of a complaint of breach of privilege or contempt, if the House finds that the allegation is without grounds, it can order that the complainant should pay an amount not exceeding Rs 50,000 to the party against whom the complaint is made – Verma suggested that it should be brought down to Rs 5,000.

Members gave suggestions on the new rules which were tabled in the house on Monday and after hearing them during the day, Speaker Satish Mahana said that they will be looked into.

Under the new rules, MLAs will neither be able to carry mobile phones nor display flags, symbols or any object.

Advertisment

As per the proposed rules, they will not be able to tear any document in the House. They will neither be allowed to point towards anyone in the gallery while delivering a speech nor be allowed to praise the person.

The legislators will neither be able to stand nor sit with their backs towards the Speaker. They will also not be able to bring or display weapons in the House. The members cannot smoke nor can they talk or laugh loudly in the lobby.

The rules state that the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) should show respect by bowing towards the Speaker's chair, and not show their backs while entering or leaving the House or while sitting or rising from their seats.

Advertisment

According to the new rules, the duration for summoning a session of the state assembly has been halved to seven days from the 14 days at present. Apart from this, the members will not be allowed to take any literature, questionnaire, book or press comments inside or distribute slips not related to the proceedings.

On behalf of the principal secretary of the legislative assembly, a list of work of each day will have to be made available to the MLAs online or offline. It may be noted that on December 6 last, SP MLA Atul Pradhan was caught live streaming proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Facebook Live while holding a protest in the well over the Rampur bypolls, drawing the ire of the Speaker who asked him to leave the House.

Uttar Pradesh has a 403-member legislative assembly. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took an apparent jibe at the restrictions proposed in the new set of rules. In a post in Hindi on X, he said "It seems that some more rules will come for the ban in the UP assembly: - Refusal to come after eating tomatoes - Don't talk about bulls - No raising issues of public interest and harmony - no question on smart city - use of the word unemployment and inflation forbidden - demand for caste census , And - talking on PDA even in sign language is forbidden.” The ongoing assembly session is set to conclude on Friday. PTI ZIR SAB SNS SKY SKY