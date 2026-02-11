Proposed extension of Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rain line to Chardham face quake challenges: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) A survey for extending the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag railway line to Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath has found that the proposed route passes near the Main Central Thrust in the Himalayas, an area that is highly prone to earthquakes, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

BJP MPs Anil Baluni and Ajay Bhatt raised questions in the Lok Sabha on rail projects currently under process in Uttarakhand and asked whether the government has proposed to extend the Rishikesh-Karanaprayag railway line.

Vaishnaw provided an update on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag new rail line project stating that it involves construction of 16 main line tunnels of 104 km and 12 escape tunnels of about 98 km.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said, "So far, main line tunnels of 99 km length and 9 Escape Tunnels of over 94 km have been completed." “The project also involves construction of 19 important/major bridges. Eight out of 19 important/major bridges have also been completed. Works in balance bridges have also been taken up,” he added.

Responding to a question whether the government proposes to extend the Rishikesh-Karanaprayag railway line, Vaishnaw said, "To further extend the rail connectivity to Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, survey has been completed. However, the project alignment lies near the main Central thrust of Himalayas which is highly seismically active."