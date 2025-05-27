Proposed hydroelectric project on Gauriganga gets Centre's nod

Dehradun, May 26 PTI) The Forest Advisory Committee of the Centre on Monday gave an in-principle approval to a proposal seeking the transfer of 29.997 hectares of forest land for the proposed 120 MW capacity hydroelectric project on the Gauriganga river in Uttarakhand.

The Sirkari Bhyol Rupasiyabagh Hydroelectric Project will produce an estimated 52.9 crore units of green energy per year, which will make a significant contribution towards meeting the electricity needs of Uttarakhand as well as making the state energy self-reliant, a government release issued here said.

The committee granted in-principle approval to the project at a meeting held at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan in Delhi.

The government said the project has been designed with utmost sensitivity from the environmental point of view.

As most of the structures being built are underground, including a 1-km-long tunnel, the impact on forest land will be negligible, it said. There is no national park, wildlife sanctuary or eco-sensitive zone in the project area and neither will it cause any kind of displacement, the statement said.

The government added that locals will be benefited due to employment generated due to the project, development of infrastructure among other things.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav to approve the project during a meeting.

On getting in-principle approval to the project, Dhami said, “This project is a historic step towards the all-round development of the border area of ​​​​Uttarakhand.

"With the guidance and support of the Prime Minister, the state has achieved unprecedented success in the field of energy and employment. The state government is working with full commitment towards public welfare. This project will become the foundation stone of the bright future of Uttarakhand," he said. SKY SKY