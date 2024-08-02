Proposed Mirzapur thermal power plant does not involve forest area: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The proposed 1600-megawatt coal-based ultra supercritical thermal power project (TPP) in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur does not involve forest land but 8.35 hectares forest land would be required outside the project area for a water pipeline and road access, the government has told Parliament.

The National Green Tribunal earlier this week took suo motu notice of a media report which said the parcel of 665 hectares of land in Dadri Khurd in the eastern Uttar Pradesh district, within which the project site falls, is recorded as a 'forest' according to a gazette notification issued in 1952.

However, it is still pending notification under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Forest, 1927.

In response to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Mausam Noor, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said, "The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is in receipt of proposal from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Private Limited seeking terms of reference (ToRs) for preparation of environment impact assessment (EIA) report under the provisions of EIA Notification, 2006 as amended for setting up of 2x800 MW coal based ultra super critical thermal power project (TPP) at village Dadri Khurd, Tehsil, Mirzapur Sardar, District Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. As per the proposal submitted to the ministry, total project area is 365.19 Ha and no forest land is involved." "Further, there is an involvement of 8.35 Ha forest land (water pipeline: 5.8162 Ha and approach road: 2.5419 Ha) which falls outside the project area and project proponent has applied vide proposal no. FP/UP/THE/14236/2015 for obtaining Stage-I forest clearance. This proposal was considered by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) and recommended for grant of ToR which incorporates the specific condition related to compliance of Hon'ble National Green Tribunal (NGT) order dated December 21, 2016," the minister told the Rajya Sabha.

The EIA/EMP report which is prepared on the basis of ToRs evaluates the environmental impacts of projects including impacts on flora and fauna for which corresponding environmental management plan (EMP) is prepared.

Singh told Rajya Sabha that the use of any forest land must comply with state and central laws, and the state government is responsible for maintaining land records and determining the status of land.

According to the ministry's PARIVESH portal, the central government has so far not given approval for using forest land for this power plant, he said.

The TMC's Noor had asked whether the government was aware that the proposed thermal power plant site in Dadri Khurd, Mirzapur, falls within land recorded as 'forest' in a 1952 state government gazette.

Noor also asked as to how the government will protect the area's unique flora and fauna, especially the sloth bear, a species listed in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, and how the thermal plant proposal is justified, given the 2022 clarification on non-site specific proposals for forest clearances.

Schedule 1 of the Act covers endangered species that require rigorous protection.

According to the January 2022 guidelines of the ministry, the utilization of forest area for establishing industries, construction of residential colonies, institutes, disposal of fly ash, rehabilitation of displaced persons, etc. are non-site-specific activities and cannot be considered on forest land as a rule.

"For that matter, no non-site-specific proposal can be entertained for considering approval under the FCA 1980," the guidelines read.

The Vindhyan Ecology and Natural History Foundation, a voluntary research group of scientists, experts and lawyers, in a letter to the environment ministry last month said the same site was once proposed for a 1320-MW coal-based thermal power plant by Welspun Energy (UP) Pvt Ltd, "which was later transferred to the Mirzapur Energy (UP) Pvt. Ltd. owned by the Adani group".

"The environmental clearance of the said project was set aside by the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal, New Delhi, in Debadityo Sinha v. Union of India (Appeal 79/2014) on December 21, 2016, with a direction to restore the site to its original condition," the foundation said.

Their letter said that the Marihan Range of Mirzapur Forest Division, which includes the 665 hectares of land in Dadri Khurd, is part of the proposed 'Sloth Bear Conservation Reserve' and is a crucial habitat for exceptionally rich and threatened wildlife of the savannah and tropical dry deciduous hill forests of the unique Vindhyan-Kaimoor ecosystem.

"This ecosystem includes at least 24 terrestrial animals listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, well documented and recorded. This includes animals like Sloth Bear, Leopard, Bengal Fox, Striped Hyena, Asiatic Wild Cat, Rusty Spotted Cat, Sambar, Chinkara, Blackbuck, Mugger Crocodile, and many other wild animals.

"The range is also a haven for birding, with grassland species like Indian Courser, Yellow-Wattled Lapwing, Sandgrouse, Savannah Nightjar, Indian Nightjar; raptors like Red-headed Vulture, Griffon Vulture, Egyptian Vulture, Indian Eagle Owl, Mottled Wood Owl, Short-eared Owl, Brown Fish Owl, Common Kestrel, Lesser Kestrel, Short-Toed Snake Eagle, and several other species, many of which are endemic, threatened, and migratory," the letter read. PTI GVS GVS TIR TIR