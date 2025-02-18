Proposed Nagpur-Goa highway divides farmer leaders as they weigh pros and cons

Mumbai: A rift has emerged between farmer leaders from Maharashtra's Vidarbha and Marathwada regions over the proposed 802-kilometre Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway on various issues, including land acquisition concerns and perceived inequities.

While farmers in Vidarbha are largely supportive of the project, anticipating economic benefits and improved access to markets, cultivators in Marathwada and Sangli and Kolhapur (in western part of the state) have voiced opposition, fearing displacement, loss of agricultural land and inadequate compensation.

The proposed highway aims to traverse through 12 districts of Maharashtra - Wardha, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg - before entering Goa.

Farmer leader and former MP Raju Shetti, who heads the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, has slammed the state government over the project, alleging inflated land acquisition expenses and poor compensation to farmers.

Last month, farmers in Latur held a protest against the proposed highway, claiming it was being built for the benefit of contractors and will greatly distress cultivators whose fertile lands will be acquired for the project.

"The government is highlighting a false narrative that this highway has been opposed only in Kolhapur district. In reality, there is opposition from all 12 districts through which the highway will pass.

If the government tries to impose this unwanted highway, farmers will take up a do-or-die battle," said Girish Phonde, coordinator of the Shaktipeeth Highway Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti, an organisation representing farmers.

However, Sanjay Dhole, who is supporting the project along with other farmers in Vidarbha, said more projects would come to the Vidarbha region if this highway is constructed.

"As many as eight mega investment projects are coming to Vidarbha which will generate jobs for the educated and skilled workers. We are ready to address queries or doubts of any person about this project," he said.

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 86,000 crore, was first announced in September 2022, with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) conducting a feasibility study and subsequently issuing a notification regarding land acquisition.

Of the 8,419 hectares required for the project, 8,100 hectares is privately-owned agricultural land, as per sources.

Shetti has claimed that the project's estimated cost of Rs 86,000 crore, or Rs 107 crore per km, was significantly higher than the the Rs 20-25 crore per kilometre benchmark set by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for land acquisition.

He has also claimed that compensation to farmers for the Shaktipeeth Expressway would only be 40 per cent of what was offered for the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway.

After protests in parts of the state last year, the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the project will not be forced on the people and the government was also thinking of realignment of the route where there is opposition.

After winning the state assembly polls last year, the BJP-led Mahayuti aims to revive the project.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last month directed officials to initiate planning, emphasising the project's economic, tourism and connectivity related benefits.

"There is no opposition to the highway. I will discuss with farmers if there is resistance and find a solution," he had said.

However, state minister Hasan Mushrif has said, "The Shaktipeeth highway will not pass through Kolhapur district.

There is no opposition until Sangli, therefore it is not our concern to protest there." He suggested that after Sangli, the highway could proceed towards Goa via Sankeshwar town.

MLC Satej Patil of the opposition Congress has also voiced concerns, saying the Nagpur-Ratnagiri highway construction is already going on, then why push for this new greenfield project.

"There will be no environmental impact study of this project. It is designed with an aim to benefit the contractors and not the common man.

The farmers whose land is being acquired for Nagpur-Ratnagiri highway, they will lose more land for the Shaktipeeth highway," he claimed.

Farmers, under the Shaktipeeth Highway Virodhi Kruti Samiti, have warned of intensifying their agitation against the project.

The Peasants and Workers Party has submitted a letter to the Sangli collector, opposing the passing of the highway from the district.

Digambar Kamble, convener of a farmers' group from Sangli district, said, "The highway will not be allowed to pass through 19 villages of Sangli. Farmers are ready to take to streets for it."