Proposed Ranaghat-Krishnanagar City 3rd line to increase freight transport to Bangladesh: Official

Kolkata, Aug 3 (PTI) A proposal for a third railway line between Ranaghat and Krishnanagar city stations in West Bengal's Nadia district at a cost of Rs 474.09 crore, to increase freight transport to Bangladesh via Gede-Darshana border, is awaiting the sanction of the Railway minister, an official said on Sunday.

The proposal for construction of the line traversing 26 km "has already got the nod from the Railway Board and is at the final stage of sanction," the Eastern Railway official said.

He said that the proposed project is expected to transport additional freight to Bangladesh through the route via the Gede-Darshana border, facilitating more international trade with the eastern neighbour of India.

"The project is designed to be completed within three years, with an anticipated cost of Rs 474.09 crore," the official said.

He maintained that it exhibits strong economic viability, with a FIRR (Financial Internal Rate of Return) of 10.47 per cent and an EIRR (Economic Internal Rate of Return) of 27.16 per cent over a 30-year lifecycle, contributing to regional development, improved transportation efficiency, and economic growth.

"The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Railway Board and its other key members like Member/Infra, Member (Operations and Business Development) and Member Finance have already endorsed the proposal and placed it for sanction of Hon'ble Minister of Railways," the official said in a statement.

He maintained that the third line project between Ranaghat and Krishnanagar, under the Sealdah division of Eastern Railway, is set to benefit one of the busiest suburban and freight corridors of West Bengal.

"With seven stations, four major bridges, and vital connectivity to both passenger and freight networks—including the Gede–Darshana route to Bangladesh—the project aims to ease congestion and improve punctuality," he asserted.

Currently, Ranaghat to Krishnanagar City is a double line section, part of Ranaghat – Murshidabad – Lalgola route, which accommodates both passenger and freight traffic, he said, adding that Ranaghat station is situated on Kolkata-Gede section.

Stating that at present the capacity of the double line section is 113.8 per cent, he said that it is expected to rise to 169 per cent by 2028-29 and to mitigate this congestion, a third line between Ranaghat and Krishnanagar will be an effective solution.