Proposed shifting of international operations to Terminal 2 at Bengaluru airport postponed

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (PTI) The proposed shifting of international operations to Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on August 31 stands postponed.

Advertisment

After consulting all regulatory authorities, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said it will release a firm date on Thursday for the transition of international operations.

"The last-minute decision was taken during the final preparedness review, in order to provide an optimal and seamless transition for our passengers," a BIAL spokesperson said.

"International operations will continue to remain in Terminal 1 until further notice," it said. "We request all international passengers to reach out to their respective airlines for any further information". PTI RS ANE