Proposed Siliguri corridor underground rail line vital for movement during exigencies: NFR

Guwahati, Feb 7 (PTI) The proposed underground railway lines through the Siliguri corridor connecting the Northeast with the rest of the country will provide "uninterrupted movement of defence personnel, military equipment and emergency relief materials during exigencies", a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said on Saturday.

He said the project, which will also support air-rail logistics integration, will be constructed using the latest technology and advanced engineering practices.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had on Monday said plans are afoot to lay underground railway tracks along the Siliguri corridor.

The strategic corridor, called the 'Chicken's Neck', is a strip of land located in northern West Bengal's Siliguri area, having a width of over 20 km. The strip is sandwiched between Nepal and Bangladesh, with Bhutan and China a few hundred kilometres away.

"Given the corridor's proximity to international borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, as well as its vulnerability to natural disasters, congestion and security-related disruptions, the underground railway line will be of immense importance," NFR chief spokesperson Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

"The underground alignment will provide a protected and non-visible alternative route, enabling uninterrupted movement of defence personnel, military equipment and emergency relief materials during exigencies," he maintained.

Sharma said the project will also support air-rail logistics integration due to its proximity to Bagdogra Air Force Station and the Bengdubi Army Cantonment of the Indian Army's 33 Corps.

The chief spokesperson further said that modern technology and advanced engineering practices are being adopted for the project.

"The project proposes a 2×25 kV AC electrification system, Automatic Signalling (Standard-IV) with VOIP-based communication on OFC and quad cables, bridges designed to RDSO 25-ton axle load standards and twin tunnels using Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) methodology with NATM tunnels for crossovers," he added.

The proposed underground line will extend from Tin Mile Hat to Rangapani, and then onward to Bagdogra.

The project falls under the Katihar division of NFR and spans parts of Darjeeling and Uttar Dinajpur districts of West Bengal and Kishanganj district of Bihar.

"Rooted firmly in national interest, the project will play a vital role in reinforcing security, resilience and long-term connectivity of the northeastern region, in alignment with the central government's vision for integrated and secure infrastructure development," Sharma added.