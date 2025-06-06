Proposed ST Commission to benefit over 1.35 crore tribals in Maharashtra, says minister

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Ashok Uike on Friday said more than 1.35 crore tribal population will benefit from the proposed state-level commission for Scheduled Tribes (ST) as it will play a key role in addressing various issues faced by members of the community.

Earlier this week, the state cabinet approved establishment of the commission for STs on the lines of a similar central body.

Talking to reporters here, Uike said, "The commission will enable direct communication with the 1.35 crore tribals in the state. I thank Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar for this important step." The Tribal Development Minister said the commission will comprise one chairperson and four non-governmental members, along with 26 officials from various departments. The state cabinet has also cleared the proposal to create a separate budget for its functioning.

"Maharashtra is taking positive steps for the effective implementation of the ST Commission, which will play a key role in addressing issues related to health, education and displacement among tribal communities," he added.

According to the minister, the commission will act as a bridge between the tribal population and the state government and will have authority to issue instructions.

"It will ensure that the voices of tribal people are heard. This will benefit the community significantly," he said. PTI ND NP