Proposed Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail project in U'khand has low traffic projections: Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The proposed 170-km-long Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line in Uttarakhand has been surveyed and the project will cost Rs 48,692 crore but it has low traffic projections, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to questions related to providing rail connectivity to Bageshwar district, Vaishnaw said, “The field survey for Tanakpur-Bageshwar New Line (170 km) has been completed and Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared.” “As per the DPR, the cost of the project has been assessed as Rs 48,692 crore. The project has low traffic projections,” he said in a written reply.

According to Vaishnaw, after firming up of DPR, sanctioning of project requires consultation with various stakeholders including state governments and necessary approvals viz. appraisal of NITI Aayog, Ministry of Finance, etc.

"As sanctioning of projects is a continuous and dynamic process, exact timelines cannot be fixed," Vaishnaw said.