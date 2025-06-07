Proposed transport aggregator guidelines aim at supporting local cab drivers: Goa govt

Panaji, Jun 7 (PTI) Amid protests by a section of taxi operators regarding the draft guidelines on cab aggregators, the Goa government on Saturday stated the proposed rules would help boost business for local taxi operators.

Goa's Transport Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, aim to regulate app-based taxi services, ensuring driver welfare and affordable rides. These guidelines require aggregators to possess a valid license from the Goa government and comply with operational and legal stipulations.

In an exclusive interaction with PTI, Director of Transport P. Pravimal Abhishek stated that the draft guidelines stipulate that any aggregator wishing to operate in Goa must use vehicles registered in the state and employ only drivers who hold a valid badge issued in Goa.

"Therefore, there is no question of any outside taxi or drivers coming in and taking over the traditional business of Goans. These guidelines aim to protect and improve the livelihoods of local taxi drivers," he said.

The assurance was prompted by protests against the proposed guidelines, with taxi operators claiming they would negatively impact their business. These operators have been lobbying against the draft by meeting with local MLAs.

Abhishek highlighted that the guidelines promote a 3G Model: Goan Taxis, Goan Drivers, and Government Fares.

"We have received over 1,600 suggestions from various stakeholders across society, and the tone of these suggestions has been largely positive and constructive. Some of the feedback includes important recommendations that we will consider once the consultation period ends," he added.

He further stated that the objective of the guidelines is to ensure public convenience by enabling taxi bookings through an app, while also protecting the earnings of drivers.

"The app-based system will provide convenience to the public and offer complete protection to the earnings of taxi operators and drivers," Abhishek stressed.

The draft guidelines have been placed in the public domain for feedback until June 30.

"We will evaluate all suggestions on their merit. We have received considerable feedback from both the public and taxi operators," he said, adding that taxi operators had given a constructive feedback. PTI RPS NSK