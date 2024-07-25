Prosecution approval granted in 11 cases against administrative officers in 8 months: Rajasthan govt

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has granted prosecution approval in 11 cases against officers of the administrative service in the last eight months, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel informed the assembly on Thursday.

Serious efforts will be made to ensure the early disposal of all cases pending prosecution approval, he said in reply to a query during the Question Hour.

Patel was answering supplementary questions asked by the members of the assembly.

He said at present, 18 cases against officers of the administrative service are awaiting prosecution approval. Of these, one is from 2018, one from 2019, three are from 2021, five are from 2022, six are from 2023 and two are from this year.

The minister said cases of prosecution approval are pending due to various reasons.

Earlier, in a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Atul Bhansali, the parliamentary affairs minister said a total of 18 cases against IAS, IPS, RAS and RPS officers are pending prosecution sanction.

He also placed the case-wise details before the House.