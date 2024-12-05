Prosecutor held for taking bribe from accused in Raigad

Thane, Dec 5 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a public prosecutor at a court in Raigad district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from an accused to help him and his friend get discharged in a criminal case, an official said on Thursday.

The Pen police had booked the accused and his friend in a case and a chargesheet was already filed against them in a court in Maharashtra's Raigad district, the ACB official said.

Both the accused had also filed a discharge application in the court.

The 35-year-old special assistant public prosecutor, Dinesh Janardhan Patil, allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 each from them for not arguing against their application strongly, the official said.

One of the accused subsequently lodged a complaint with the Navi Mumbai ACB unit which laid a trap at the court of a magistrate in Pen on Wednesday and caught the prosecutor while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from him, the anti-graft agency said.

A case was registered against the prosecutor under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB official added. PTI COR GK