Prosecutor seeks admission details after Yerwada jail inmate flees from Pune hospital in Rs 2 cr drug bust case

Pune, Oct 5 (PTI) The special public prosecutor in a 2020 narcotics case on Thursday filed an application in court seeking hospitalisation records of a Yerwada jail inmate who fled from a medical facility in Pune after being arrested this week in a Rs 2 crore mephedrone drug bust.

On September 30, Pune police had arrested a man outside Sassoon General Hospital with mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore.

Further probe led to the arrest of a hospital canteen staffer who revealed the contraband was supplied by one Lalit Patil, a Yerwada Jail inmate admitted in Sassoon General Hospital at the time.

However, Patil escaped from hospital on October 2 when he was taken for an X-ray, leading to the suspension of nine police personnel.

Shishir Hiray, special public prosecutor in the narcotics case registered against Patil in 2020 at Chakan police station, for which the latter was in Yerwada jail, on Thursday filed an application in Khed tehsil seeking the accused's hospitalisation records.

As per the FIR at Chakan police station, Patil was allegedly held with 20 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 20 crore.

"We have made an application in court seeking entire jail records, medical records, hospital admission card and other details from Yerwada jail superintendent and medical officer as well as details of the doctor treating Patil," Hiray said.

As per the application, Patil managed to get himself admitted in Sassoon General Hospital frequently and that the personnel of the hospital's jail ward were aiding him in running his drug racket.

The application has also sought a probe into all the persons involved in the episode of Patil fleeing from the hospital. PTI SPK BNM BNM