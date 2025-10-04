Prospective candidates, strategy for polls discussed at BJP's Bihar poll committee meeting

Patna, Oct 4 (PTI) A meeting of the BJP election committee for Bihar was held here on Saturday to discuss, among other things, the party's strategy and prospective candidates for the upcoming state assembly polls.
The meeting, which was held late in the evening at the party's state headquarters, was chaired by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been named the party's in charge for the elections, which are likely to be announced soon.
BJP national general secretary in-charge for Bihar Vinod Tawde, who was present at the meeting, wrote on his X handle, "Bihar is ready to elect a development-oriented government once again. At the Bihar election committee meeting today, discussions were held on prospective candidates for upcoming polls".
Others present at the meeting included Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who has been named the BJP's co-in-charge, Union ministers Nityanand Rai and Giriraj Singh and local MP Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was also present at the meeting, wrote on his X handle, "Extensive discussions were held today on the upcoming assembly polls at the Bihar election committee meeting. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar has set new standards of development, good governance and public welfare".
Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal wrote, "At today's Bihar election committee meeting, detailed discussions took place on prospective candidates for the upcoming assembly polls...an NDA government once again is the voice that shall rise across Bihar". PTI NAC MNB