Prosperity, happiness of every section of society BJP govt's guarantee: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the prosperity and happiness of every section of the society is the guarantee of the "double-engine" government of the BJP and asserted that this assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured.

Adityanath set up a "chaupal" (village gathering) in Rajhi Vantangiya village of Gorakhpur as part of the "Gaon Chalo" campaign launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level. He went door to door, interacted with the residents and gathered information about the benefits they have received from government schemes.

During his address, Adityanath said before 2014, governments in the country were not concerned about villages, but after the Modi government took charge at the Centre and a "double-engine" government of the BJP was installed in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, there have been massive changes in the country and the state.

He alleged that before 2014, no one raised a voice about the women in the country and nobody cared about youngsters. Poor people were dying of hunger and farmers were committing suicide, the BJP leader added.

Today, government schemes are being implemented effectively for every section of the society, including villagers, the poor, farmers, women and youngsters, he said.

The chief minister said the prosperity and happiness of every section of the society is the guarantee of the BJP's "double-engine" government, a reference to the saffron party being in power at the Centre and the state, adding that his government is fully committed to fulfilling this guarantee given by the prime minister.

Adityanath said in Uttar Pradesh alone, the "double-engine" government has provided housing to 55.83 lakh people.

"These houses could have been made available even before 2014, but the poor could not get those. Fifteen crore people in the state are benefitting from the free ration facility. In Uttar Pradesh alone, 10 crore people are getting the facility of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The government is working to ensure that the benefits of every scheme reach every poor person," he said.

Highlighting the changes in Vantangiya villages, Adityanath said while an idol of Lord Ram has been installed in a temple in Ayodhya after 500 years, "Ram Rajya" has arrived in the Vantangiya villages.

He also presented a comparative account of the past and present developments in Vantangiya settlements.

The chief minister said the "double-engine" government under Modi's leadership is not only giving respect and security to people, but also working for their self-reliance.

"Vantangiya villages, where no one used to go earlier, have their own gram panchayats now. They are getting benefits from every scheme," Adityanath said. PTI COR CDN RC