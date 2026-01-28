Prosperous farmers key to Viksit Bharat, says President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said prosperous farmers are the government's top priority for achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat', citing record agricultural output and efforts to cut imports of key farm products.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, signalling the start of the Budget session, the President said India produced over 350 million tonne of foodgrains last year, with rice output reaching 150 million tonne - the highest in the world.

"India has also become the second-largest fish-producer globally. It reflects the nation's success in the Blue Economy," Murmu said, adding that India leads the world in milk production due to its cooperative movement.

The President said she felt "a sense of satisfaction to see that the youth, farmers, workers, and entrepreneurs of our country are continuously expanding their role towards building Viksit Bharat".

Quoting Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar, she said the life of every individual is dependent on the hard work of farmers.

"In view of this, for my government, a prosperous farmer is its first priority for Viksit Bharat. With this spirit, the government launched a scheme like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under this scheme, over Rs 4 lakh crore have been directly transferred to their bank accounts so far," the President said.

She said the government's "sound policies and initiatives" have led to rapid increase in agricultural production. "There has been a record production of foodgrains and horticulture crops in 2024-25. My government is also working for increasing the production of those crops in which our agriculture sector was lagging behind," Murmu said.

The government intends to reduce imports of agricultural products, she said.

"Through the National Missions on Edible Oils, Oilseeds, and Pulses, the nation is moving towards self-reliance in these sectors. As a result of this, in 2024-25, the production of oilseed crops has also increased," the President said.

She said the government continues to promote millets, or Shree-Anna, globally to provide additional income to farmers.

Apart from foodgrain production, farmers are being connected to livestock, fisheries and beekeeping as new avenues of economic progress, Murmu said.

A new policy has been formulated for fishermen living along the coastline to provide them benefits of the Exclusive Economic Zone. Another policy has been framed for enabling them to utilise resources in the High Seas.

In 2024-25, the country's fish production increased to approximately 200 lakh tonnes, reflecting a 105 per cent increase compared to 2014, she said.

The President said the government created the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to modernise the agriculture sector and establish better logistics facilities.

"I am pleased to share with you that this initiative has so far attracted private investment of over Rs 1.25 lakh crore. This has also created lakhs of new employment opportunities for the youth," she said.

The country's food processing capacity has increased twenty-fold, enabling farmers to receive better prices for their crops, Murmu said.

The government is strengthening the cooperative movement in sectors such as agriculture and livestock, she added.

Through the Tribhuvan Sahkari University, individuals associated with cooperatives are getting opportunities to learn and move ahead. The agriculture sector is being empowered through over 10,000 FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations), she said.

In far-flung regions, the "Namo Drone Didi" initiative has emerged as a symbol of women empowerment, with trained Drone Didis transforming the agriculture sector using modern technology, the President said. PTI LUX ANU ANU