Prosperous nation, cultured Maharashtra our agenda for assembly polls: Sambhaji Chhatrapati

Latur, Oct 13 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Sunday said their third front will contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state with the agenda of a prosperous nation and a cultured Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media in Latur, the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, said his Swarajya Party has joined hands with Bachchu Kadu of ‘Prahar Janshakti Paksh’, Raju Shetti of ‘Swabhimani Sanghatana’ and Rajratna Ambedkar, the great-grandnephew of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

He said their third front, which he called ‘Parivartan Mahashakti’, plans to field candidates in the assembly elections, which will likely be held next month.

“Common citizens are suffering due to the chaotic state politics, be it under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) or the Mahayuti alliance. People are fed up with the low standards of political discourse and are now looking for an alternative, Swarajya Party,” he said.

He said their mission is to revive the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, and Mahatma Phule. “On October 17, a meeting of prominent leaders from the ‘Mahashakti’ alliance will be held, where we will finalise the plans to contest all seats in the state,” he said.

The Maratha royal said many candidates are awaiting the developments within the MVA and Mahayuti, referring to seat-sharing.

“We will accommodate those who would be left out, and welcome capable candidates into our fold. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and I share the same goals. I have told Jarange that we need to make united efforts for the victory of all our candidates,” he said. PTI COR NR