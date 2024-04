Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Eight women and a minor girl were rescued from a prostitution racket in Mulund in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running the racket, he added.

"The accused has been arrested in similar cases earlier. A raid was conducted on a hotel in Mulund on Wednesday, leading to eight women and a minor girl getting rescued," he said. PTI DC BNM