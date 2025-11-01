Prostitution racket busted in Beed district; two women rescued

Beed, Nov 1 (PTI) Police have rescued two women after busting a prostitution racket in Maharashtra’s Beed district and booked two persons for allegedly running it, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off that two women were being forced into prostitution at Talegaon on the outskirts of Beed city, police sent a decoy customer, an official said.

After confirming through the decoy that prostitution was being run from a tin shed, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit raided the spot on October 30 and rescued the two women.

A case has been registered against a woman and a man who were allegedly operating the racket, the official said. PTI COR NR