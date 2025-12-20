Prostitution racket busted in Beed; woman rescued

Beed, Dec 20 (PTI) Police have busted a prostitution racket in Maharashtra’s Beed city and rescued a woman who was being forced into the illegal trade, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on inputs, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the city police on Friday raided a house in the Palvan Chowk area after sending a decoy customer, he said.

The team also rescued a woman who was present at the spot. She told the police that an agent, Ashok Gadale, and one Asha Pawar were running the prostitution ring and forced girls to solicit clients.

The two accused have been booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official added. PTI COR NR