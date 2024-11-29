Prostitution racket busted in Delhi's Munirka, five women rescued

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Delhi Police busted a prostitution racket operating in the southwest of the city, rescuing five women and arresting a 45-year-old woman broker, an officer said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team deployed decoy customers to gather evidence. The operation took place on November 26 at a house behind Rama Market in Munirkavillage, the officer said.

The broker, who organized the racket, was caught with Rs 2,000 provided by the decoy customer, he said.

The rescued women, aged between 24 and 36 years, were all identified as residents of West Bengal. Further investigation is underway to trace others involved in the racket, he added. PTI BM BM OZ OZ