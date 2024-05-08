Prostitution racket busted in Gurugram, 10 arrested

Gurugram, May 8 (PTI) A joint team of the CM flying squad and the local police last night busted a prostitution racket being run in a guesthouse here, said police.

Advertisment

The police arrested 10 accused allegedly involved in the prostitution, including two Uzbek women and two guesthouse operators named Dilbag and Sanjay, and registered an FIR in this regard. The arrested accused were produced in a city court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody, they added.

According to the police, they had received a tip-off about an alleged sex racket being run at a guesthouse in the G Block of Sector 57. A special team was formed and a decoy customer was sent to the guest house, and he negotiated with the manager named Sanjeev, the police said.

When the deal was finalised, the decoy customer entered the guesthouse and signalled the team, which raided the place.

Six women were found on the spot, whose age is said to be between 24 and 34 years. Two women were from Uzbekistan, two from Bangladesh and one each from Assam and Kolkata. The women from Bangladesh were allegedly found without visa, said police.

"We have registered an FIR under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Foreigners Act. The accused were sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court today. Last year, a case was registered under the Foreigners Act for illegally hosting foreign nationals in the same guesthouse. Further probe is underway," said Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO of Sector 56 police station. PTI COR MNK MNK