Latur, Jun 7 (PTI) A prostitution racket was busted in Latur after a house was raided, leading to three persons being booked, a police official said on Friday.

The raid was carried out in Yakatpur area on Friday night, Ausa police station inspector Sunil Rejitwad said.

"Three men, identified Mahadev Balaji Kamble (21), Nagnath Narayan Karle (21) and Dawood Dagdu Shaikh (24), have been booked for forcing women into the racket. A woman was rescued," he added. PTI COR BNM