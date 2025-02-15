Prostitution racket busted in Latur district; woman rescued

Latur, Feb 15 (PTI) Police have exposed a prostitution racket in Mahrashtra’s Latur district and rescued a woman, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on inputs that prostitution was being run from a lodge in Ausa, police sent a decoy customer to the site for confirmation and subsequently raided the premises.

Police also rescued a woman who had been forced into the illegal trade, the official said.

The lodge manager has been arrested, while two more persons who were operating the prostitution racket have been booked, he added. PTI COR NR