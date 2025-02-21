Prostitution racket busted in Navi Mumbai; three women rescued

Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) Police have exposed a prostitution racket in Navi Mumbai and arrested three men while rescuing as many women, an official said on Friday.

Acting on inputs, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Navi Mumbai police raided a lodge near APMC, Vashi, on Wednesday after sending a decoy customer to confirm the illegal activity, an official release said.

Police arrested lodge manager Bunty Saw, cook Kumar Gauda and agent Tarapada Das. Efforts are being made to nab a fourth person named Vicky, suspected to be involved in the racket, it said.

During the raid, police rescued three women who were allegedly being forced into prostitution. They have been shifted to a government-run rescue and rehabilitation home, where they will receive counselling and support, the release added. PTI COR NR