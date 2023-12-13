Prostitution racket busted with 4 arrests in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) A sex racket being operated from a house in posh colony of Rajnagar in Sector 7 was busted with the arrest of four people, police here said on Wednesday.

Kavi Nagar Police in a raid late Tuesday night at the house arrested a man and three women, including the one who was running the operation, Assistant commissioner of police Abhishek Srivastav said.

The woman had earlier been arrested twice – once each by Sihani Gate and Kavi Nagar Police -- on similar charges.

The raid was conducted following a tip-off about traffic of strange people to the house.

All four were sent to jail on judicial remand after being produced before a court, the ACP said.