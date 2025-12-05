Protect Adinath Hindu temple in Malda: BJP MP to Centre

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya on Friday urged the government to protect the ancient Adinath Hindu temple in Malda district, West Bengal, and declare it a 'ticketed monument' and ensure the protection of the artefacts at the site.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, he said the Archaeological Survey of India should conduct a study to establish the historical origins of the temple that included a Ganesh idol, a Shivling, and a Laxmi idol, among others.

"We urge the government to protect the Adinath Temple in Malda and declare it as a ticketed monument," Bhattacharya said.

The Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal, who is also the BJP's state unit chief, alleged that some are claiming to be a mosque, whereas pre-existing remains of Hindu idols have been found at the spot, and a proper study should be conducted.

He also alleged that some miscreants have pelted stones at the temple on sab-e-baraat, and such attempts would not be tolerated.

"We cannot wipe out our history and cannot leave our cultural heritage," Bhattacharya said.

"This is not a fight between Babar and Ram, but is a fight to save and protect the cultural heritage of our country," he added.

The BJP leader noted that Jitu Santhal fought for the restoration of this temple site at Pandua in Malda.

He said a collector of Malda during 1865-1867 documented different evidence, suggesting this site as a Hindu temple.

Referring to the recent announcement by a TMC leader to build a 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad district, Bhattacharya said no one can dare to do this, and neither would be allowed. PTI MJH SKC MJH BAL BAL