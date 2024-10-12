Protect India's 'glorious' tradition, shun caste discrimination: RSS leader

Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) People must protect the "glorious" tradition of India through religion and by eliminating the demonic power in the form of an incompetent, unfair and unrighteous 'Ravana', an RSS leader said on Saturday.

"We all have the same culture. Hindus who are spread across the world are from India. Hindus and India are not different," RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi while addressing the Vijayadashmi Utsav programme in Jhotwara.

According to a statement, he said that the younger generation must protect itself from bad habits, and practice the traditions of ancient India and the thoughts of sages and great men.

The right wing leader called for the unification of the Hindus and shun caste-based discrimination.

"Believing in caste on the basis of birth, developing a sense of high and low on that basis, discrimination, following a deformity like untouchability, these have become evil practices," he said "Till the time the society is not free from these things, how will India stand as an organised power?" he asked.

Earlier, Joshi and Paralympic medalist Mona Agarwal started the programme by worshipping weapons.