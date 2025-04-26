Protect Kashmiri students from harassment in other states: CPI(M) MP Rahim to Amit Shah

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 26 (PTI) CPI(M)'s Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his urgent intervention to protect Kashmiri students and traders allegedly facing threats in various states of the country.

Rahim, in his letter, claimed that in the wake of the April 22 terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, there were reports of harassment and threats being directed at Kashmiri students and traders in various states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

"In Dehradun, students were forced to vacate hostels after threats from communal groups. Many others are living in fear as social media is being used to incite hate against Kashmiri students and traders.

"These atrocities against innocent students and traders are unacceptable and undermine our national unity," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He also said that the Kashmiri youth have strongly condemned terrorism and targeting them would only further the agenda of those seeking to divide the country.

"I urge the government to take immediate steps to ensure their safety, hold the culprits accountable. I look forward to a positive response. Thank you for your time and consideration," Rahim said in his letter to Shah.

Terrorists opened fire at a tourist location near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on the afternoon of April 22, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. PTI HMP HMP KH