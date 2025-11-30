Protect Sanatan Dharma to protect India, world humanity: Yogi Adityanath

Jhajjar, Nov 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that protection of Sanatan Dharma is essential for the protection of India and the world humanity.

He also cautioned people to stay vigilant against inimical forces that will make attempts to weaken the society through drugs and conversion.

Addressing a religious gathering at Kablana village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, Adityanath said, "To protect India and world humanity, it is necessary to protect Sanatan Dharma. If we have to protect this animate and inanimate world, then Sanatan Dharma will have to be protected. It will have to be protected under all circumstances." Referring to the saffron Dharmadhwaj (flag of dharma) hoisted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi atop Ram temple in Ayodhya on November 25, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the flag has become a symbol of Sanatan pride.

He also recounted events leading up to the formal completion of the temple, after a Supreme Court judgment in 2019 paved way for its construction.

Adityanath said Haryana is progressing since it has a double-engine government.

"Haryana is moving ahead on the path of development under the leadership of its popular Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and establishing a new paradigm of development," he said.

"Naturally, when the 'golden period' comes, people have to be equally conscious and alert too," Adityanath said, adding, "When India's golden era came, foreign attacks started happening." He cautioned that inimical forces will attempt to attack in two forms: through conversion and through drugs.

"We have to be alert. We have to remember that any anti-Sanatan work is not be acceptable. Remember, we don't have to get divided," Adityanath said, adding, "Batenge toh katenge" (If we are divided, we will be slaughtered).

"We don't have to get divided in the name of caste, appeasement, region or language. We all have to remain united," he said.

Adityanath said the flag of Sanatan Dharma should be seen in the house of "every Sanatani".

On drugs, he said they cause destruction and destroy a person's ability to think and all types of drugs should be eliminated at any cost.

"We have to save our youths from drugs. We have to save our present generation, we have to save the society," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

He said one should not fall for drugs knowingly or unknowingly.

"Remember, our enemies are constantly on the lookout. They want to spread the drug business in some form or the other, and such mischiefs are being done from across the border. We should never fall prey to it knowingly or unknowingly. Otherwise, the coming generations will never forgive us in the future," he said.

On the occasion, Adityanath made an appeal to all the revered saints associated with the Nath sect and said that in every religious programme, they should raise their voice against religious conversion, love jihad, and drug abuse.