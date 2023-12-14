Protect yourself from fraudulent overseas job offers – Government advisory

New Delhi: The Ministry has observed a concerning increase in cases where individuals seeking employment abroad are falling victim to unscrupulous agents.

Advertisment

These agents, operating without the mandatory license from the Ministry of External Affairs, are overcharging unsuspecting job seekers with amounts ranging from Rs. 2-5 lakhs. The fraudulent agents often resort to platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and text messages to carry out their illegal operations.

Identifying red flags

These illegal agents deliberately withhold details about their identity and location, predominantly communicating through WhatsApp, making it challenging for job seekers to verify the authenticity of the offers. Moreover, the Ministry highlights that these agents are enticing workers into perilous working conditions in various countries, including East European nations, some Gulf countries, Central Asian countries, Israel, Canada, Myanmar, and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Advertisment

Protect yourself

To safeguard against such scams, the Ministry advises job seekers to scrutinize job offers. Legitimate job offers come with an Employment Contract, signed by the foreign employer, recruitment agent, and the emigrant worker. The contract must outline the terms and conditions of the job, salary, and other benefits. Valid job offers should also facilitate emigration through an employment or work visa, rather than a tourist visa.

Empower yourself with knowledge

Advertisment

Potential emigrants are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the local conditions of the destination country through Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) Centres or the Community Welfare Wing of the relevant Indian Embassy. The government mandates registered recruitment agents to purchase Pravasi Bharatiya Bima Yojana (PBBY) for migrant workers, providing benefits such as a Rs. 10 lakh sum assured in cases of death or work-related injury.

Choose registered recruiting agents

The Ministry strongly urges individuals seeking overseas employment to use the services of registered Recruiting Agents (RA) only. Registered RAs prominently display their license numbers in their office premises and advertisements. Prospective emigrants can verify the authenticity of RAs by checking the government website www.emigrate.gov.in under the "List of active RA". Reporting Fraud

Advertisment

For complaints and queries, individuals are encouraged to contact:

Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK), Ministry of External Affairs

Toll-Free No: 1800 11 3090 (Accessible from India only) Chargeable No. +91-11-2688-5021 (Standard long-distance call charges apply)

WhatsApp No. +91-7428 3211 44/E-mail: helpline@mea.gov.in

Office of protector general of emigrants, ministry of external affairs,

Email: pge@mea.gov.in / diroe1@mea.gov.in

The Ministry emphasizes that engaging with unregistered agencies for overseas recruitment is not only a violation of the Emigration Act 1983 but also amounts to human trafficking, a punishable criminal offence. Job seekers are strongly advised to exercise caution and prioritize legal and secure avenues for overseas employment.