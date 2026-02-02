Protecting Constitution's core values biggest necessity today: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai

Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Monday said that protecting the core values of the Constitution and strengthening welfare legislations such as MGNREGA is crucial in the current times.

Rai was speaking at the 'Samvidhan Samvad and State-level MGNREGA Conference', held at the Congress state headquarters in Lucknow. He later shared his participation in the programme on his official X account.

"Strengthening welfare legislations like MGNREGA and safeguarding the core values of the Constitution is the biggest necessity today," Rai said, adding that the Congress would continue to fight for the rights and employment of all sections of society, "from the streets to Parliament".

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Avinash Pande expressed that the party stands united in the fight to protect the Constitution and the rights of MGNREGA workers.

In a sharp attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he stressed the necessity of reinforcing the struggle for democracy, employment, and dignity, asserting that intentions — rather than mere slogans — are what truly matter.

In a post on his official X handle, Pande noted that a pledge was made at the conference to strongly defend the Constitution and the rights of the people.

"The wide participation of workers and office-bearers shows that the fight for democracy and the rights of the poor will be waged with full strength," he said, emphasising that there would be no compromise on the Constitution, MGNREGA, or the rights of the poor.

According to the Congress, the conference witnessed a strong call to protect constitutional values and public rights.

Senior party leaders, including Congress secretary Satyanarayan Patel, national secretary Tauqir Alam, former MLC Deepak Singh, MLA Virendra Chaudhary, former MLA Louise Khurshid, national spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh, and district presidents and office-bearers from across the state, attended the event. PTI AR KIS MPL MPL MPL