Protecting rights of fellow citizens shared duty, not of govts alone: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday called upon citizens to recognise that guarding human rights are "not the sole responsibility" of governments, the NHRC or other such institutions, rather protecting the rights and dignity of fellow citizens is a "shared duty".

In her address at an NHRC-hosted event here to mark Human Rights Day, she also said this is an "occasion to remind us that the universal human rights are inalienable and they form the bedrock of a just, equitable, and compassionate society".

Nations Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian (retd) and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, were also present on the dais.

Each year, since 1950, the world comes together on December 10 to celebrate this day, which marks the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations in 1948.

"Today, I call upon every citizen to recognize that human rights are not the sole responsibility of governments, the NHRC, civil society organisations and such other institutions. Protecting the rights and dignity of our fellow citizens is a shared duty. This duty rests with all of us as members of a compassionate and responsible society," President Murmu said in her address.

"Let us resolve to move ahead towards building 'Viksit Bharat' which will showcase an ideal blend of holistic development and social justice," she added.

It is only apt that India's sustained commitment to the human rights principles has been "recognised globally". It is evidenced by India's unopposed election to the United Nations Human Rights Council for a three-year term commencing in 2026 for the seventh time, the President said.

"Our commitment is clear: to build a nation where every individual can live with freedom, respect, and equality, and where human rights are not only protected, but celebrated," she said.

President Murmu said human rights promote social democracy, and they "encompass the right to live without fear, to learn without barriers, to work without exploitation and to age with dignity".

She also said India has reminded the world that human rights cannot be "divorced from development".

Also, India has always adhered to the timeless truth -- 'There is no peace without justice and there is no justice without peace', she said.

The President also said she was pleased with the launch of the NHRC's new mobile application.

"I have been briefed that the app will make the complaint filing mechanism of NHRC more accessible to all. People will also be able to track the status of their complaints. It will also enable young students to reach NHRC for internships and other opportunities of learning," she said.

The President said the NHRC gives expressions to "certain ideals of the State and the society".

The government of India has been "translating such expressions into action, on a scale never seen before", she said, adding, "over the last decade, we have witnessed our nation moving ahead with a different approach -- from entitlement to empowerment and from charity to rights".

The event was hosted at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

The NHRC chief in his message on the eve of Human Rights Day had underlined that "UDHR is a milestone document that has shaped the moral compass of humanity across the globe".

Marking the day, a national conference on 'Ensuring Everyday Essentials: Public Services and Dignity for All' was also organised reflecting this year's UN Human Rights Day theme.

"The object of NHRC in choosing public services and the dignity of the individual, as the everyday essentials, in India, is to initiate a dialogue on accountability, so that the goals set by Part IV of the Constitution, namely Directive Principles, are not distant dreams but realisable standards, and the celebration of the Human Rights Day is not an empty formality packed with empty rhetoric," Justice Ramasubramanian said.

Mishra in his address said, "As India moves towards its journey of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 20247, the NHRC will need to examine emerging issues of concern and adapt its framework so that dignity is protected in domains that are evolving very quickly." PTI KND KVK KVK