Protecting rivers not merely a duty, but act of reverence: Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil

Bulandshahr (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Thursday said rivers have a deep cultural significance and their preservation is not just a duty but an act of reverence.

He made these remarks at a World Environment Day event organised in the Bulandshahr district.

The programme, held under the 'Namami Gange' mission, commenced with a tree plantation drive.

According to a press statement, Patil said plastic pollution in rivers was the greatest challenge of our time. "We must stop pollution at its source. We have to eliminate the use of plastic and spread public awareness." He emphasised that conservation efforts would be futile until people understood that the Ganga is not merely a river but a life-giving force.

"The preservation of rivers is not just a duty but an act of reverence, as every river is called 'mother' in our culture," he said.

Patil also claimed that sewage treatment plants set up along the Ganga basin have curbed the direct flow of pollutants into the river.

He praised the 'Ganga Praharis' (Ganga protectors) for helping clean the river and preventing others from polluting it.

Patil inspected the Ganga Aqua Life Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Narora.

The facility plays a crucial role in conserving Gangetic dolphins, freshwater turtles, and other aquatic species.

The minister also inaugurated a natural farming workshop at Narwar Ghat.

Experts at the workshop deliberated on chemical-free farming methods, improving soil health, and measures to combat climate change, while farmers shared their challenges.