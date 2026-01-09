Protecting Telugu heritage is our collective responsibility: CM Naidu

Vijayawada, Jan 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that the state's hospitality and festivals are its greatest global trademarks, and protecting the Telugu culture is our shared responsibility.

The Chief Minister mentioned this after inaugurating Avakaya–Amaravati late on Thursday, a cultural festival on the banks of the Krishna river here.

“Andhra Pradesh is globally recognised for its rich culture, traditions, festivals and hospitality, and protecting them is our collective responsibility,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that his government is shifting its focus towards a tourism-led creative economy to drive growth.

He noted that the state's Dasara celebrations are now gaining national prestige, rivalling the famous celebrations in Kolkata and Mysuru.

Naidu cited the evolution of Telugu cinema from the classic Bhakta Prahlada to modern epic Baahubali, reflecting the state’s creative depth and artistic excellence.

Emphasising tourism development, the TDP supremo said the sector has been accorded industry status, making it easier for businesses to invest and grow.

He also announced that special tourism initiatives will be launched across nine districts, emphasising that robust safety and security measures are the foundation of sustainable tourism growth.

Naidu encouraged the Telugu diaspora and locals to return to their native places and celebrate Sankranti festival.

According to Naidu, 30 per cent of the Centre's Public–Private Partnership (PPP) projects are being implemented in Andhra Pradesh, compared to 70 per cent in other states. Amaravati is being developed as a dynamic greenfield capital.

European Union Ambassador to India Herve Delphin, who attended the programme, lauded Andhra Pradesh's dynamism, calling it a key attraction for European investors.

He said the upcoming India–EU summit would strengthen bilateral ties and highlighted the union's interest in sectors such as semiconductors, agri-food, AI, green hydrogen, innovation, startups and defence. PTI MS STH ROH