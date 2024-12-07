Protection of Ladakh Bird Sanctuary: NGT issues notice to CPCB, others

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the member secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board and others on the issue of the urgent need to protect the Ladakh Bird Sanctuary.

The green body was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a media report regarding the issue.

In an order dated November 28, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "As per the article, the sanctuary is facing significant environmental threats, particularly due to climate change, habitat degradation, and human activities." The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the article, as per which, the sanctuary supported both migratory and resident bird species, including the Tibetan Snowcock, Himalayan Griffon Vulture, and Bar-headed Goose, besides being an important site for birdwatching, ecotourism, and scientific research.

"The news item indicates a violation of the provisions of the Biological Diversity Act and the Environment (Protection) Act" and it "raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms," the tribunal said.

It impleaded as parties or respondents the member secretaries of the CPCB and Ladakh Pollution Control Committee, the Jammu regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change and the Deputy Commissioner of Leh.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply," the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted on March 20 for further proceedings.

In its order, the tribunal noted that according to the report, climate change had significantly impacted bird distribution patterns in Ladakh.

"Birds traditionally found in lower altitudes around Kargil or Sham region are now being spotted in higher elevations near Leh and the Rong region of eastern Ladakh; the House Sparrow's declining presence in Leh Town due to urbanisation and the delayed migration patterns of winter visitors by 10-15 days in 2024 exemplify these changes," the tribunal said. PTI MNR RHL