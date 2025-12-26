Protection of tribal self-governance, cultural heritage govt’s priority: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Dec 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said protection of tribal self-governance, dignity and cultural heritage is his government’s priority.

The PESA law, which strengthens their rights, pride, and self-governance, will prove to be a milestone in the all-round development of society in the days to come, he said.

Soren was addressing delegations of Kendriya Sarna Samiti, Raji Padha Sarna Prarthana Sabha and Ranchi tribal hostel, who thanked the CM for the approval of PESA rules.

"The government’s priority is to protect tribal self-governance, dignity and cultural heritage. We are also committed to strengthening the panchayats. In this regard, the government has approved PESA rules," the CM said.

The rules under the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act were approved on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting chaired by Soren.

"With the implementation of the PESA law in the state, gram sabhas in tribal areas will receive several powers, including the authority to make decisions. The law, which strengthens their rights, pride, and self-governance, will prove to be a milestone in the all-round development of society in days to come," the CM added.

Soren claimed that there are certain forces, who try to mislead villagers.

"Therefore, everyone should have knowledge of the government policies. Our innocent people living in remote rural areas are often cheated and deceived. It is the responsibility of all of us to protect them and ensure that their rights and entitlements reach them. The state will become strong only when the villages become strong," he added.

On employment, the CM said his government has provided around 10,000 jobs so far.

"In the coming days, more job opportunities will be created," Soren said. PTI SAN SAN MNB