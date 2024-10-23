Protection, preservation of Assam's monuments urged at heritage conclave

Guwahati, Oct 23 (PTI) In a bid to promote heritage tourism in Assam, speakers at a conclave here have stressed the need to preserve and protect monuments and archaeological sites through collaboration, conservation and innovation.

Advertisment

Conserving heritage monuments is essential for future generations as identity is shaped by the past, eminent author Mayur Bora said at the 'Preserve our Past, Protect our Future' conclave organised on Tuesday evening.

"In today's fast-paced world, the rich cultural legacy is getting eroded and there is a need to develop strategies for sustainable tourism, conservation and management of heritage sites," he added.

There must also be more engagement with the youth and involving them in heritage preservation, Bora asserted.

Advertisment

There is also a need to combine archaeology, culture and tourism for sustainable heritage preservation and promotion, Director of Historical and Antiquarian Department Sangeeta Gogoi said.

Local communities must be empowered to preserve their heritage along with conserving the intangible cultural practices and traditions of the communities, she added.

NABARD Chief General Manager Loken Das said that rural tourism must be promoted.

Advertisment

NABARD provides assistance to entrepreneurs and the organisation is indirectly involved in supporting rural tourism, he said.

The conclave was organised by digital media organisation NEFOCUS in collaboration with the state's Cultural Affairs Department, State Bank of India (SBI) and NABARD. PTI DG DG ACD