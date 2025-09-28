Protection wall collapses at housing society in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) A protection wall and several trees collapsed at a housing society in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred at Nilkanth Green society near Tikujini Wadi in Manpada area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The city has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Saturday morning.

"The protective wall, measuring about 150 feet in length and 20 feet in height, of the housing society suddenly gave way and collapsed into the nearby drain. Along with the wall, five to six trees adjacent to it also fell," Tadvi stated.

Teams from multiple departments rushed to the spot immediately.

No injuries were reported, the official said.

"For safety reasons, our team has cordoned off the site with a hazard strip to prevent any untoward incident," he said.

Efforts are underway to clear the debris and restore normalcy, he added. PTI COR GK