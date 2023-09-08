Protection wall of a nullah collapses in Thane district; none hurt

Thane, Sep 8 (PTI) The protection wall of a nullah collapsed in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday and no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The incident took place in Rana Nagar area of Reti Bunder around 1.30 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

Local firemen and the disaster management team rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, he said.

The protection wall was 20 feet long, and the impact caused the wall of a house built on the nullah to also collapse, the official said.

Civic officials have sealed two affected houses and shifted the occupants, he added. PTI COR ARU