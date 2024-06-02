Protection wall of college building collapses in Thane; none hurt

Thane, Jun 2 (PTI) A portion of the protection wall of a college building collapsed during demolition in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday, and no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Pimpalpada area, where a nursing college and a women's hostel were being razed, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

A part of the protection wall of the college building collapsed on the hostel, he said.

Local firemen and the RDMC team reached the scene to clear the debris, the official said. PTI COR ARU