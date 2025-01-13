Protection wall of house collapses in Thane, no one hurt

Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) The protection wall of a house in Thane's Panchpakhadi area collapsed on Monday, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

Advertisment

The wall, measuring 15 feet by six feet, fell into an adjacent drain at 5:45pm, TMC disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"No one was hurt. The debris was cleared by firemen and the RDMC team members. The remaining portion of the wall is in a dangerous situation. The area around is cordoned off," he said. PTI COR BNM