Protection wall of housing complex collapses in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Jul 19 (PTI) A portion of the protection wall between two housing societies in Maharashtra's Thane city collapsed on Wednesday morning after a huge tree fell on it, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 4.30 am at the residential complex located in Panchpakhadi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Heavy rains lashed Thane district overnight and on Wednesday morning.

A tree in the residential complex fell on two two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw which were damaged, the official said.

Due to the tree fall, a portion of the protection wall between two housing societies collapsed, he said.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted.

They cleared the debris and removed the fallen tree, the official said.

There were 13 cases of tree fall in the city during the last 24 hours, he said, adding the civic authorities also received calls about damage to vehicles at various places.

The heavy downpour led to water-logging in several low-lying areas of the district, he said.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am Wednesday, the city received 90.08 mm of rainfall, the official said.

From June 1 this year, the city has so far recorded 1,288.15 mm rainfall, compared to 1,329.60 mm in the same period last year, he added. PTI COR GK