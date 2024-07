Thane, Jul 1 (PTI) The protection wall of a housing society collapsed on Monday in Thane's Vartak Nagar amid heavy rains, a civic official said.

No one was hurt in the incident that occurred in Kokani Pada at 11:30am, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"The protection measuring 40 feet by 45 feet collapsed. The debris was cleared by local fire brigade and RDMC personnel. The area is barricaded," he added. PTI COR BNM