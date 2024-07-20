Protection wall of road collapses in Thane; nobody injured

Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) The protection wall of a road in Maharashtra's Thane city collapsed on Saturday morning due to heavy rains, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

The official said the protection wall of the road in Siddheswar Talao, measuring 20x10 feet, collapsed on the road around 7.30 am, following which the rescue teams removed the debris. The remaining portion of the wall is also in a dangerous condition and the area around the wall had been sealed as a precautionary measure.

He said that for the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Saturday, the city received a total of 104.10 mm of rain. The total rainfall for the season is 1,528.41 mm as against 1,501.99 mm for the corresponding period recorded last year. PTI COR MVG NP