Protective wall collapses near lake in Thane amid rains; none hurt, 2 motorbikes damaged

Thane, Jun 16 (PTI) Two motorbikes were damaged after a portion of a protective wall collapsed near Siddheshwar Lake in Thane city on Monday evening amid rains, though no one was injured in the incident, civic officials said.

The incident took place at Shaheed Udyan in the Pachpakhadi area of the city, they said.

According to Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident was reported to the control room at approximately 4:40 pm.

A wall, measuring about 15 feet in length and 6 feet in height, suddenly caved in near Gurukripa Chali, damaging two motorbikes parked there, he said.

Tadvi said a team from the Disaster Management Cell promptly reached the site and began clearing the debris.

"The pieces of the wall that had fallen onto the road were lifted and removed, and traffic flow was restored without delay," he said, adding no one was injured.

In another incident, the compound wall of a housing society caved in in Navi Mumbai due to heavy rains in the evening, though no one was injured, civic officials said. PTI COR RSY